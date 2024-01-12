Insider Buying: Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Buys £150.87 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Murphy purchased 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £150.87 ($192.31).

Assura Price Performance

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 46.68 ($0.60) on Friday. Assura Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 38.38 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 58.25 ($0.74). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -778.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Assura alerts:

Assura Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Assura’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Shore Capital started coverage on Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Assura from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 53 ($0.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Assura from GBX 49 ($0.62) to GBX 51 ($0.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assura currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 56.25 ($0.72).

View Our Latest Report on AGR

About Assura

(Get Free Report)

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.