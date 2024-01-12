Insider Selling: Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter McKenzie sold 50,000 shares of Supply Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$16.25 ($10.91), for a total value of A$812,500.00 ($545,302.01).

Supply Network Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Supply Network

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

