Insider Selling: Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter McKenzie sold 50,000 shares of Supply Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$16.25 ($10.91), for a total value of A$812,500.00 ($545,302.01).
Supply Network Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
About Supply Network
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Supply Network
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Super Micro’s super surge: 18.87% gain to begin the year
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Delta Air Lines: A buy-the-dip stock with ample upside
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Nvidia’s skyrocketing journey into 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Supply Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.