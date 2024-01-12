Insight Inv LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Insight Inv LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.2% of Insight Inv LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 64.8% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 175,751 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 69,127 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 98,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 623,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,505,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4,114.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $204.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.