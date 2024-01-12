Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.42.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $188.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.04 and a beta of 1.48. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

