Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,547 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.