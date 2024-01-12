Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $102.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $88.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.38.

IBKR opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.33. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,126,723.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,056,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,135,111.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,075,060.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,056,062.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,389 shares of company stock valued at $13,405,349. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

