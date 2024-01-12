Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $242,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,693,000 after buying an additional 525,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after acquiring an additional 480,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $126.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $129.16. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

