International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $69.00 at Barclays

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IFF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

IFF opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

