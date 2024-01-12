Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.05.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE IIP.UN opened at C$13.13 on Monday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.43 and a 52-week high of C$15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. This is a boost from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total transaction of C$90,337.50. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

