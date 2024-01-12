Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intrepid Potash from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

IPI stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $266.62 million, a P/E ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 2.21. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at about $1,172,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 67.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at about $604,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 26.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

