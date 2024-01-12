Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Stake Increased by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,705 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.93 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.