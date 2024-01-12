Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Stock Holdings Lessened by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,258,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 73.2% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 65,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.18. The stock had a trading volume of 35,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,771. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $99.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

