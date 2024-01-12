IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $213.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

