iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $131.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $108.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $109.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.56. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.38.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. Research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $54,467,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,288,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,732,000 after buying an additional 539,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,972,000 after buying an additional 395,570 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,962,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,997,000 after buying an additional 359,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,950,000 after buying an additional 231,077 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

