iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.17 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.19.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

