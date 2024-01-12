iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.10 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.46.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

