iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 129 shares.The stock last traded at $56.14 and had previously closed at $56.04.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.81.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.259 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

