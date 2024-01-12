iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1,147.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $480.35. The company has a market cap of $370.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.17.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.