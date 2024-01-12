iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stake Lifted by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 6.0% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,583,000 after purchasing an additional 728,977 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,601,000 after purchasing an additional 225,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,090,000 after purchasing an additional 53,504 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,831,000 after purchasing an additional 115,138 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $104.67. The company had a trading volume of 53,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,358. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $105.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

