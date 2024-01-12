iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in December

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
HYXF opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.99 and a 12 month high of $45.98.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2342 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
