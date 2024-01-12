iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in December

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYXF opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.99 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2342 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 46,859 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

