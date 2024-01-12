iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,016 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 70,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,708. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $75.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

