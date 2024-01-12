iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 238,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 19,499 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 658,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,025,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 23.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 324,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 61,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.2% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

