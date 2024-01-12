iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 351.3% from the December 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $25.15 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 5.11%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is presently -62.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.