iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 351.3% from the December 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:COMT opened at $25.15 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.53.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 5.11%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is presently -62.80%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile
The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
