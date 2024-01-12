iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,284 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 617,798,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $542,703,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

