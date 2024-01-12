iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,958,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,740,000 after acquiring an additional 816,830 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

USMV stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.80.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

