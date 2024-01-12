iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $262.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.39 and a 12 month high of $263.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

