iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 795.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,424 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.