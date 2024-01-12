iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS opened at $98.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

