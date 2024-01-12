Jefferies Financial Group Lowers AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.10.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $986.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $804.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 610.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

