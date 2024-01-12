Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX:JLL) Insider Lindsay Dudfield Purchases 80,000 Shares

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX:JLL – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Dudfield bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,000.00 ($53,691.28).
Jindalee Lithium Price Performance
About Jindalee Lithium
Jindalee Lithium Limited explores for mineral properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is McDermitt Lithium project located in the United States. The company also holds Clayton North project located in the United States. The company was formerly known as Jindalee Resources Limited and changed its name to Jindalee Lithium Limited in December 2023.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jindalee Lithium
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Super Micro’s super surge: 18.87% gain to begin the year
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Delta Air Lines: A buy-the-dip stock with ample upside
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Nvidia’s skyrocketing journey into 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Jindalee Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jindalee Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.