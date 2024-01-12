John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 651.0% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

HTY opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%.

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

