JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $62.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

ALRM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALRM

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $61.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.02.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $221.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 474.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 422.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.