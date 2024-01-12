K92 Mining Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Separately, Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

K92 Mining Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$6.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.87. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

