Kaiser Aluminum Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

Kaiser Aluminum has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Kaiser Aluminum has a payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.7%.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

KALU stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 27.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $678,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 42.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

