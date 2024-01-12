KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS.
Shares of KBH opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.72. KB Home has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $64.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
