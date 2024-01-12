KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.72. KB Home has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.54.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

