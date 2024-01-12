Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.64.

KMT stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. Kennametal has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,384,000 after buying an additional 3,328,786 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after buying an additional 790,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after buying an additional 349,174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,125,000 after buying an additional 297,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $6,066,000.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

