KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of KeyCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.44.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KEY opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

