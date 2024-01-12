Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEY. Citigroup set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$35.45.

Keyera Price Performance

TSE KEY opened at C$32.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$27.98 and a 12 month high of C$34.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.25.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.9703886 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

