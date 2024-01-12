Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthSpring Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $123.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.79.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

