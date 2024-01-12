Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) to Issue GBX 1.61 Dividend

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Knights Group Stock Up 1.5 %

KGH opened at GBX 121.75 ($1.55) on Friday. Knights Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 127.75 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

