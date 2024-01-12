KOK Price Hits $0.0099 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market cap of $4.93 million and $1.29 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00018585 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,121.43 or 1.00300838 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00236829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010891 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010581 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00995794 USD and is up 6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,418,979.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

