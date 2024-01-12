Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leonardo DRS

In other news, major shareholder S.P.A Leonardo sold 20,700,000 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $353,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,745,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,050,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of DRS opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.40 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

