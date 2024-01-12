Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Up 750.0% in December

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Leonardo Trading Up 2.6 %

FINMY stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Leonardo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.