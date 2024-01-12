LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.25 on Monday. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. Research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 845,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

