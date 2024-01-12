Litecoin Price Hits $75.56 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $75.56 or 0.00164238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and approximately $739.88 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 16% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008790 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,084,763 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
