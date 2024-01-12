Livermore Investments (LON:LIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.00

Shares of Livermore Investments (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.41), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.41).
Livermore Investments Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.50. The firm has a market cap of £52.92 million, a PE ratio of -293.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 10.96.
Livermore Investments Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.
Livermore Investments Company Profile
Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.
