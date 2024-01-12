LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,373,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,303,694,000 after purchasing an additional 387,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LKQ by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,059,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $644,459,000 after purchasing an additional 464,859 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,619,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $426,765,000 after acquiring an additional 364,732 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Up 1.1 %

LKQ stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.59. 86,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,840. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.