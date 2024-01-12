Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $453.13 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $449.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

