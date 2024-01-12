Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,766,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $63,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $768,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,427,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGY opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.00. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 16.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Citigroup downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

