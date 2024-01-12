ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.71.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN opened at $76.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.60.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 345.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

